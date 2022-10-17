The Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 197,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of IDHQ were up about 3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ase Technology Holding, trading up about 3.5% with over 4.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Stmicroelectronics, up about 4.1% on volume of over 2.8 million shares. Avino Silver & Gold Mines is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 8.1% on the day, while SPK Acquisition is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P International Developed Quality ETF, trading lower by about 0.1%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDHQ

