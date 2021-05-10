Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IDEV

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 261,000. Shares of IDEV were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Futu Holdings, trading off about 7.9% with over 3.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, down about 0.6% on volume of over 2.2 million shares. Melco Resorts & Entertainment is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.3% on the day.

