Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IAT

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 252,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 106,000. Shares of IAT were up about 1.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Peoples United Financial, trading up about 14.4% with over 13.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Regions Financial, up about 2% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. Signature Bank is lagging other components of the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1%.

