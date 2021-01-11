Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HUSV

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 230,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 32,000. Shares of HUSV were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were AT&T, trading off about 0.5% with over 13.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-cola, off about 1.6% on volume of over 6.5 million shares. Bristol-Myers Squibb is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.7% on the day, while Arthur J. Gallagher is lagging other components of the First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

