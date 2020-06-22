Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: HUSV

The First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 527,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 35,000. Shares of HUSV were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 1.7% with over 12.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, up about 1.8% on volume of over 10.5 million shares. Synopsys is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4.4% on the day, while C.H. Robinson Worldwide is lagging other components of the First Trust Horizon Managed Volatility Domestic ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

HUSV AAPL MSFT SNPS CHRW

