Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FYT

The First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FYT) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 165,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of FYT were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Transocean (RIG), trading up about 4.4% with over 6.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coeur Mining (CDE), down about 1.5% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Kronos Worldwide (KRO) is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.9% on the day, while Overstock.com (OSTK) is lagging other components of the First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.3%.

