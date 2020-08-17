Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXG

The First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ETF (FXG) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 235,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of FXG were up about 0.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Kroger (KR), trading up about 1.9% with over 2.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-Cola (KO), up about 0.5% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Proshares Ultra Semiconductors (USD) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.4% on the day, while Pilgrims Pride (PPC) is lagging other components of the First Trust Consumer Staples AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 1.8%.

