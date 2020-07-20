Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FVL

The First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 135,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 46,000. Shares of FVL were trading flat on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Microsoft, trading up about 2.6% with over 13.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Netflix, up about 0.1% on volume of over 6.0 million shares. Adobe is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 4.1% on the day, while Equity Residential is lagging other components of the First Trust Value Line 100 Exchange-Traded Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.9%.

