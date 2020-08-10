Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FVC

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 95,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 43,000. Shares of FVC were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were First Trust DJ Internet Index Fund, trading down about 1.4% with over 209,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and First Trust Technology Alphadex, down about 1.4% on volume of over 119,000 shares. First Trust Energy Alphadex Fund is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 2.4% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.