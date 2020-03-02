Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTLS

The First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 390,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 48,000. Shares of FTLS were up about 2.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Spdr Standard and Poors 500, trading up about 2% with over 90.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Bank of America, off about 1.1% on volume of over 70.6 million shares. Costco Wholesale is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 9.4% on the day, while Seattle Genetics is lagging other components of the First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF, trading lower by about 7.3%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.