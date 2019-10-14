Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FRI

The First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 122,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 69,000. Shares of FRI were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Vereit, trading off about 0.8% with over 2.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Cbl & Associates Properties, up about 6.1% on volume of over 1.8 million shares. Cedar Realty Trust is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 6.5% on the day, while Ashford Hospitality Trust is lagging other components of the First Trust S&P REIT Index Fund ETF, trading lower by about 2.1%.

