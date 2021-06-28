Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCVT

The First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 831,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 124,000. Shares of FCVT were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Viacomcbs, trading up about 2.6% with over 91,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Proshares Ultra Semico (USD), up about 5.7% on volume of over 81,000 shares. Arcelormittal is lagging other components of the First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.8%.

