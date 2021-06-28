Markets
FCVT

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCVT

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 831,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 124,000. Shares of FCVT were off about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Viacomcbs, trading up about 2.6% with over 91,000 shares changing hands so far this session, and Proshares Ultra Semico (USD), up about 5.7% on volume of over 81,000 shares. Arcelormittal is lagging other components of the First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF Monday, trading lower by about 1.8%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCVT
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCVT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FCVT VIACP USD MTCN

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular