Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FCVT

The First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 230,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 34,000. Shares of FCVT were off about 1.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Intelsat (I), trading up about 2.4% with over 3.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Dish Network - Subscription Rights (DISHR), down about 39.7% on volume of over 1.1 million shares.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.