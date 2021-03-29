Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EZM

The WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF (EZM) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 150,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of EZM were down about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Sterling Bancorp (STL), trading down about 5.2% with over 3.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and APA (APA), down about 5.3% on volume of over 2.9 million shares. Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.5% on the day, while Exp World Holdings (EXPI) is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 8.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.