Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EUSA

The iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 56,000. Shares of EUSA were down about 2.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading off about 4.2% with over 54.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, off about 7.3% on volume of over 49.9 million shares. Tesla is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 10.6% on the day, while Sabre is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF, trading lower by about 19.8%.

