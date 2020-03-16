Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: ESML

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 417,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of ESML were down about 8.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Southwestern Energy, trading up about 15.5% with over 20.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Oasis Petroleum, off about 45.4% on volume of over 17.2 million shares. United Natural Foods is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 18.1% on the day.

