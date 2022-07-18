Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EQAL

The Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.4 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of EQAL were up about 1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Advanced Micro Devices, trading up about 2.6% with over 54.3 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Carnival, up about 8.2% on volume of over 41.9 million shares. Coinbase Global is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 15.4% on the day, while Mercury Systems is lagging other components of the Invesco Russell 1000 Equal Weight ETF, trading lower by about 6.9%.

