Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EMXC

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.1 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 52,000. Shares of EMXC were down about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were YPF Sociedad Anonima, trading off about 1.4% with over 1.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Mobile Telesystems, up about 1% on volume of over 1.4 million shares. Buenaventura Mining is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Monday, trading lower by about 2.4%.

