EFIV

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

The Fund Finder ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 311,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 38,000. Shares of EFIV were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading off about 2.3% with over 62.0 million shares changing hands so far this session, and General Electric, up about 3.8% on volume of over 57.0 million shares. Occidental Petroleum is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 11.5% on the day, while Marketaxess Holdings is lagging other components of the Fund Finder ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

