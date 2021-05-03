Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EES

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 365,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 86,000. Shares of EES were up about 1.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Coeur Mining, trading up about 6.7% with over 3.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and BGC Partners, up about 4.2% on volume of over 2.1 million shares. Gray Television is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 9.2% on the day, while Bel Fuse is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.

