Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EES

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF (EES) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 199,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 81,000. Shares of EES were up about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY), trading up about 6.8% with over 9.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Callon Petroleum (CPE), down about 3.5% on volume of over 6.0 million shares. Patrick Industries (PATK) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 10.1% on the day, while Gulfport Energy (GPOR) is lagging other components of the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund ETF, trading lower by about 9.3%.

