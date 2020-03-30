Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 284,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of EEMA were up about 1.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were NIO, trading off about 3.5% with over 8.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and JD.COM, off about 1.2% on volume of over 5.7 million shares. GDS is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 5.3% on the day, while TRIP.COM is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 5.5%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.