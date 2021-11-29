Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EEMA

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 365,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 63,000. Shares of EEMA were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were NIO, trading up about 0.3% with over 19.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Xpeng, up about 1.3% on volume of over 9.9 million shares. Pinduoduo is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 3.6% on the day, while Weibo is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF, trading lower by about 6.3%.

