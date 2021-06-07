Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD

BNK Invest
The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 261,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 51,000. Shares of DJD were down about 0.7% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading off about 0.7% with over 30.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Microsoft, up about 0.7% on volume of over 9.0 million shares. American Express is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 0.8% on the day, while Dow is lagging other components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 1.9%.

