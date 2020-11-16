Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DJD

The Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 161,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of DJD were up about 1.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Apple, trading up about 1.3% with over 45.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 1.7% on volume of over 16.4 million shares. Chevron is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 5.5% on the day, while Merck is lagging other components of the Invesco Dow Jones Industrial Average Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 1%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.