Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: DDIV

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 176,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 26,000. Shares of DDIV were off about 4.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were JP Morgan Chase, trading off about 2.9% with over 16.2 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Abbvie, off about 4.8% on volume of over 8.6 million shares. Ryman Hospitality Properties is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 10.9% on the day, while Blackstone Mortgage Trust is lagging other components of the First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF, trading lower by about 18.3%.

