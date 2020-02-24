Markets
Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CUT

The Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 221,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 31,000. Shares of CUT were down about 3.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Graphic Packaging Holding, trading off about 11.8% with over 4.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Amcor, down about 2.6% on volume of over 1.5 million shares. Schweitzer-mauduit International is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 1.6% on the day.

