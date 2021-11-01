Markets
CRBN

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRBN

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 199,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of CRBN were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading up about 1.9% with over 43.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 0.7% on volume of over 36.7 million shares. Vmware is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 23% on the day, while Crowdstrike Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRBN
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRBN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CRBN F AAPL VMW CRWD

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular