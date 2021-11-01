Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CRBN

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 199,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 33,000. Shares of CRBN were up about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Ford Motor, trading up about 1.9% with over 43.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Apple, off about 0.7% on volume of over 36.7 million shares. Vmware is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 23% on the day, while Crowdstrike Holdings is lagging other components of the iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF, trading lower by about 5.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.