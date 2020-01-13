Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CQQQ

The Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ) is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 240,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 77,000. Shares of CQQQ were up about 3.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), trading up about 3.7% with over 11.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alibaba Group Holding (BABA), up about 2.7% on volume of over 11.2 million shares. Weibo (WB) is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 10.8% on the day, while Baidu (BIDU) is lagging other components of the Invesco China Technology ETF, trading lower by about 0.9%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.