Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: CLIX

The ProShares ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 72,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of CLIX were up about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Farfetch, trading down about 2.9% with over 6.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Alibaba Group, up about 0.2% on volume of over 6.7 million shares. Jumia Technologies is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 10% on the day, while Uxin is lagging other components of the ProShares ProShares Long Online/Short Stores ETF, trading lower by about 3.1%.

