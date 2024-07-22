The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 1.2 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 160,000. Shares of WTAI were up about 0.9% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.7% with over 137.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4.6% on volume of over 59.3 million shares. Sentinelone is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 7.9% on the day, while Crowdstrike Holdings is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF, trading lower by about 13.5%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.