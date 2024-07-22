Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 3.7% with over 137.7 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 4.6% on volume of over 59.3 million shares. Sentinelone is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 7.9% on the day, while Crowdstrike Holdings is lagging other components of the WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund ETF, trading lower by about 13.5%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: WTAI
