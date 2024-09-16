Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USXF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 75,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of USXF were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading down about 2.4% with over 138.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 3.9% on volume of over 45.0 million shares. Bath & Body Works is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 6.5% on the day, while Biomarin Pharmaceutical is lagging other components of the iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 16.2%.

