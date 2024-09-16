Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading down about 2.4% with over 138.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 3.9% on volume of over 45.0 million shares. Bath & Body Works is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 6.5% on the day, while Biomarin Pharmaceutical is lagging other components of the iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 16.2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USXF
