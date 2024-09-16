News & Insights

Markets
USXF

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USXF

September 16, 2024 — 12:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 75,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 62,000. Shares of USXF were off about 0.3% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading down about 2.4% with over 138.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Intel, up about 3.9% on volume of over 45.0 million shares. Bath & Body Works is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 6.5% on the day, while Biomarin Pharmaceutical is lagging other components of the iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF, trading lower by about 16.2%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USXFVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: USXF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

USXF
NVDA
INTC
BBWI
BMRN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.