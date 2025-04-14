The Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 2.0 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 61,000. Shares of TSME were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Celestica, trading up about 2% with over 2.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Element Solutions, up about 3.1% on volume of over 1.6 million shares. Ies Holdings is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.7% on the day, while Group 1 Automotive is lagging other components of the Thrivent Small-Mid Cap ESG ETF, trading lower by about 3.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: TSME

