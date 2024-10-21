News & Insights

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FXU

October 21, 2024 — 01:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Utilities AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 167,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 67,000. Shares of FXU were off about 0.6% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were AES, trading off about 1.9% with over 3.6 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Pacific Gas & Electric, off about 0.3% on volume of over 2.7 million shares. Brookfield Renewable is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 3.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

