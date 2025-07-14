Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Kraft Heinz, trading up about 1.8% with over 16.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-cola, down about 0.4% on volume of over 4.9 million shares. Constellation Brands is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Monday, trading lower by about 4.2%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXG
