The First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 195,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 39,000. Shares of FTXG were down about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Kraft Heinz, trading up about 1.8% with over 16.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Coca-cola, down about 0.4% on volume of over 4.9 million shares. Constellation Brands is lagging other components of the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF Monday, trading lower by about 4.2%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTXG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.