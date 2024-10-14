News & Insights

Markets
FTC

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTC

October 14, 2024 — 12:14 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 37,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of FTC were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.3% with over 120.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.8% on volume of over 56.6 million shares. Coinbase Global is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 8.1% on the day, while Crowdstrike Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTCVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTC

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTC
NVDA
TSLA
COIN
CRWD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.