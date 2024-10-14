Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.3% with over 120.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.8% on volume of over 56.6 million shares. Coinbase Global is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 8.1% on the day, while Crowdstrike Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3%.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTC
