The First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 37,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 29,000. Shares of FTC were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Nvidia, trading up about 2.3% with over 120.1 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, up about 0.8% on volume of over 56.6 million shares. Coinbase Global is the component faring the best Monday, up by about 8.1% on the day, while Crowdstrike Holdings is lagging other components of the First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund ETF, trading lower by about 3%.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTC

