Markets
FISR

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

August 11, 2025 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 81,000. Shares of FISR were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, trading up about 0.2% with over 8.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, up about 0.2% on volume of over 3.3 million shares. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Monday, trading relatively unchanged.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISRVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FISR
SPLB
SPTL
SPTI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.