The SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 3.9 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 81,000. Shares of FISR were down about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, trading up about 0.2% with over 8.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, up about 0.2% on volume of over 3.3 million shares. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Monday, trading relatively unchanged.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR

