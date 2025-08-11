Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF, trading up about 0.2% with over 8.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF, up about 0.2% on volume of over 3.3 million shares. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF is lagging other components of the SPDR SSGA Fixed Income Sector Rotation ETF Monday, trading relatively unchanged.
VIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FISR
