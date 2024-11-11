News & Insights

Markets
EFIV

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

November 11, 2024 — 12:22 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 751,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 96,000. Shares of EFIV were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 9.2% with over 110.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 1.6% on volume of over 97.9 million shares. Bristol-myers Squibb is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 11.9% on the day, while Abbvie is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 11.5%.

Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIVVIDEO: Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did -> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value -> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EFIV
TSLA
NVDA
BMY
ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.