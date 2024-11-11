Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Monday, with over 751,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 96,000. Shares of EFIV were up about 0.2% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 9.2% with over 110.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 1.6% on volume of over 97.9 million shares. Bristol-myers Squibb is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 11.9% on the day, while Abbvie is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 11.5%.

