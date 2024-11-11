Monday's ETF with Unusual Volume: EFIV

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Monday were Tesla, trading up about 9.2% with over 110.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, off about 1.6% on volume of over 97.9 million shares. Bristol-myers Squibb is the component faring the best Monday, higher by about 11.9% on the day, while Abbvie is lagging other components of the SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF, trading lower by about 11.5%.
