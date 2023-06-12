Monday's ETF Movers: XSD, IAT

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Semtech, up about 7.2% and shares of Navitas Semiconductor, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, down about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Citizens Financial Group, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Keycorp, lower by about 7.3% on the day.

