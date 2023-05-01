In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of TG Therapeutics, up about 16.1% and shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, up about 15.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, down about 3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of First Republic Bank, lower by about 43.3%, and shares of Valley National Bancorp, lower by about 16.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, IAT

