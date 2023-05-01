News & Insights

Markets
TGTX

Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, IAT

May 01, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of TG Therapeutics, up about 16.1% and shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, up about 15.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF, down about 3% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of First Republic Bank, lower by about 43.3%, and shares of Valley National Bancorp, lower by about 16.1% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, IAT
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, IAT

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TGTX
DAWN
FRC
VLY
IAT
XBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.