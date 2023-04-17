In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Prometheus Biosciences, up about 69.2% and shares of Morphic Holding, up about 23.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Skeena Resources, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, GDXJ

