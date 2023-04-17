Markets
RXDX

Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, GDXJ

April 17, 2023 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Prometheus Biosciences, up about 69.2% and shares of Morphic Holding, up about 23.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, down about 2.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Skeena Resources, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Mcewen Mining, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, GDXJ
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: XBI, GDXJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RXDX
MORF
MUX
GDXJ
XBI

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.