In trading on Monday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coupa Software, up about 26.8% and shares of C3.AI, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 3.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 13.9%, and shares of Zhihu, lower by about 10.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: WCLD, CQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.