Markets
COUP

Monday's ETF Movers: WCLD, CQQQ

December 12, 2022 — 12:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coupa Software, up about 26.8% and shares of C3.AI, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 3.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Dada Nexus, lower by about 13.9%, and shares of Zhihu, lower by about 10.6% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: WCLD, CQQQ
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: WCLD, CQQQ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

COUP
AI
DADA
ZH
CQQQ
WCLD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.