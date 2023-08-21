In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy Corp, up about 4.9% and shares of Denison Mines, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 1.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Beazer Homes, lower by about 3.1%, and shares of Green Brick Partners, lower by about 3% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: URA, ITB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.