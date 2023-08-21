News & Insights

Markets
UEC

Monday's ETF Movers: URA, ITB

August 21, 2023 — 12:50 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy Corp, up about 4.9% and shares of Denison Mines, up about 4.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 1.6% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Beazer Homes, lower by about 3.1%, and shares of Green Brick Partners, lower by about 3% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: URA, ITB
VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: URA, ITB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

UEC
BZH
GRBK
ITB
URA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.