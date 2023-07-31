Monday's ETF Movers: URA, IHI

In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy, up about 8.2% and shares of UR Energy, up about 5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF, down about 1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Dexcom, lower by about 4.5%, and shares of Procept Biorobotics, lower by about 2.9% on the day.

