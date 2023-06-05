News & Insights

Monday's ETF Movers: URA, FTXL

June 05, 2023 — 02:43 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of UR Energy, up about 7.9% and shares of Centrus Energy, up about 4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF, off about 2.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Intel, lower by about 3.9%, and shares of Ipg Photonics, lower by about 3.6% on the day.

