In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF (URA) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Fission Uranium Corp, up about 6.8% and shares of Laramide Resources, up about 6.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF (CQQQ), off about 1.8% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Dada Nexus (DADA), lower by about 1.9%, and shares of Joyy (YY), lower by about 0.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: URA, CQQQ

