Monday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKG

In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mega Uranium, up about 11% and shares of Laramide Resources, up about 10.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 2.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of 908 Devices, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

