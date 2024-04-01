News & Insights

Markets

Monday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKG

April 01, 2024 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mega Uranium, up about 11% and shares of Laramide Resources, up about 10.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 2.4% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 5.8%, and shares of 908 Devices, lower by about 5.6% on the day.

Monday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKGVIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RXRX
MASS
ARKG
URA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.