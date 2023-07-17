In trading on Monday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Altus Power, up about 13.4% and shares of Sunrun, up about 10.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Copper Miners ETF, off about 1.2% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Hudbay Minerals, lower by about 3%, and shares of Capstone Copper, lower by about 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: TAN, COPX

