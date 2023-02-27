Markets
Monday's ETF Movers: QCLN, QVML

February 27, 2023 — 12:01 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Monday, the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vicor, up about 8% and shares of MP Materials, up about 7.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF, down about 1% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of Lumen Technologies, lower by about 4.2%, and shares of Dish Network, lower by about 2.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: QCLN, QVML

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

