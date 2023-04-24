In trading on Monday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Nextier Oilfield Solutions, up about 4.7% and shares of Technipfmc, up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, off about 2.5% in Monday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Monday were shares of C3.AI, lower by about 11.4%, and shares of Confluent, lower by about 7.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Monday's ETF Movers: OIH, WCLD

